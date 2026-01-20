Comcast names David Shaw head of global expansion for Universal Ads

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Comcast’s Universal Ads has hired David Shaw as head of global expansion as the company prepares to bring its video advertising platform to international markets.

Shaw will be responsible for driving commercial rollout, scaling the business, and hiring a European team across sales, operations, product and customer success. He will also collaborate with product and engineering teams to adapt the platform for regional markets.

Universal Ads launched in the United States in 2025. The platform enables advertisers to create, buy and measure ads across premium video content.

Shaw previously held senior roles at Twitter, Snap, TikTok and Reddit. At Twitter, he helped launch the ads platform outside the United States and led partnerships across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. At Snap, he joined the international team during the global rollout of its self-serve advertising platform.

He later led TikTok’s partner ecosystem strategy across EMEA, and at Reddit, oversaw the launch of its ads API and the onboarding of third-party developers.

“I’m excited to embark on this mission to establish Universal Ads as a best-in-class platform where brands can unlock true performance at scale on TV,” Shaw said. “I look forward to learning from the experienced leaders at Comcast and assembling a world-class team of experts to support marketers as they accelerate their journey into television.”

Thomas Bremond, managing director of international at Comcast Advertising, said Shaw’s experience launching and scaling advertising platforms globally made him a strong fit for the role.

“David brings an unparalleled blend of ad-tech leadership, product expertise and go-to-market experience,” Bremond said. “He has successfully launched and scaled platforms internationally and built high-performing teams across multiple territories.”

Advertisement

James Borow, vice president of product management and engineering for Universal Ads, added that Shaw’s leadership would support the company’s goal of making television advertising more accessible and performance-driven for brands.

Universal Ads is expected to launch in the United Kingdom in 2026 as part of its first phase of international expansion.