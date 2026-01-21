Maxon names Steve Forde chief product officer

Maxon, a developer of software solutions for 2D and 3D design, motion graphics, and visual effects, announced the appointment of Steve Forde as chief product officer.

In his new role, Forde will lead Maxon’s global product organization and work alongside Chief Technology and AI Officer Philip Losch to direct product strategy, execution, and long-term innovation across the company’s portfolio.

Forde brings experience from senior leadership roles at companies including Adobe and Amazon, where he led product, engineering, and design teams for platforms such as Adobe After Effects and Amazon Prime Video. He also founded two startups, including GridIron Software, which developed plugins for Adobe After Effects and collaborated with Maxon in 2007.

As chief product officer, Forde will focus on establishing a long-term product vision and scaling Maxon’s product teams to support global operations, complex customer needs, and enterprise growth.

David McGavran, Maxon’s CEO, said Forde’s understanding of the company’s history and market trends makes him a suitable partner for growth and leadership.

Forde’s role includes integrating emerging technologies into Maxon’s products to support artistic work and expand creative possibilities. The company plans to continue investing in product innovation and expanding into new markets under his leadership.