Dalet names Gwen Braygreen as chief customer officer in new executive role

Dalet has announced the appointment of Gwen Braygreen as executive vice president and chief customer officer.

The role is newly created to focus on enhancing the end-to-end customer experience as Dalet expands its software-as-a-service platform and introduces artificial intelligence innovations.

Braygreen will lead Dalet’s global customer success and support teams and oversee the entire customer lifecycle, including onboarding, adoption, value realization, expansion, and renewal. The company said the new executive position reflects its emphasis on execution and operational excellence.

Stephen Garland, Dalet’s chief product and technology officer, said Braygreen will manage the processes needed to support customers throughout their journey with Dalet’s solutions.

Braygreen has more than 20 years of experience leading customer success, services, engineering, and operations teams. She previously served as vice president of global services at Akamai Technologies and held senior roles at Aspect Software and Aspect Communications. Early in her career, she worked in broadcast operations and engineering at ABC TV.

In her new role, Braygreen will collaborate with Dalet’s product, engineering, and services teams to incorporate customer feedback into product development and operational decisions. She will also establish standards for onboarding and adoption and strengthen feedback mechanisms.

Braygreen said her focus will be on delivering a consistent and accountable customer experience that helps users adopt new capabilities faster and realize value sooner. She added that unifying teams around the customer journey will create a more predictable and trusted experience.

