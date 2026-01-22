Public Media Management introduces cloud-based master control for public television

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Public Media Management announced the launch of PMM Cloud, a managed cloud master control service developed as a next-generation alternative to traditional broadcast operations. The new platform builds on the organization’s decade of experience managing hybrid master control services through GBH Boston.

PMM Cloud was designed to reduce operating costs while expanding capabilities. According to the company, it provides 99.9 percent reliability and integrates with broadcast scheduling, traffic, optimization and linear playback systems.

The platform includes support for live local programming and is compatible with both serial digital interface (SDI) and IP-based transport protocols.

The service was developed following discussions at the 2025 NAB Show and an RFP process in which three solutions were tested in proof-of-concept deployments at existing PMM client stations. The final system was selected based on production-readiness and alignment with public media workflows.

“Public media stations are navigating increasing financial pressure alongside aging broadcast infrastructure,” said Shane Miner, chief operating officer at GBH. “Being part of the testing process has excited us about the solid technical solutions PMM is preparing to offer stations.”

PMM Cloud is positioned as a simplified operational model that reduces engineering burden. A single rack-unit appliance enables bi-directional connectivity for playout and local content management. Routine programming is automated, while station personnel retain the ability to manage last-minute changes or insert live content.

The platform includes digital streaming tools, video-on-demand support, branding and graphics capabilities, and optional monetization features. It also includes infrastructure readiness for emerging standards such as ATSC 3.0.

Pricing for PMM Cloud is set at $4,000 per month for core services, with an additional $575 monthly for branding-enabled pass-through services. No additional equipment fees apply, and the required on-premises hardware is provided at no cost.

“PMM’s goal is to take the technical burden off stations so they can focus on what matters most,” said Marc Hand, chief executive officer of Public Media Management. “Our new solution enables us to deliver a cloud-first, modernized master control solution—leveraging the same proven technologies used by leading commercial broadcasters, while tailoring them specifically for public media stations—to lower operating costs and create new opportunities for local impact.”