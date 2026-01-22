Trevor Morgan named CEO of OpenDrives amid strategic shift

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

OpenDrives announced an additional investment round led by IAG Capital Partners to support its expansion in video data management software. The company also appointed Trevor Morgan as its new chief executive officer, following his tenure as chief operating officer.

The funding will aid OpenDrives’ efforts to grow its software platform across media, sports, and enterprise video production markets. The company recently completed a three-year transition from a hardware-focused business to a pure software platform designed to manage complex video data workflows.

In late 2025, OpenDrives introduced Astraeus, a data services platform built on Kubernetes. Astraeus complements the company’s Atlas product, which is used by content creators including Disney Entertainment, Fox Sports, Warner Bros. Discovery, HBO, CNN, NBC News, NFL Media, NFL Films, MLB Network, LA Kings, and Paramount.

Morgan’s promotion to CEO marks the conclusion of OpenDrives’ operational transformation. He brings experience from companies such as Cisco and Capital One and has overseen the company’s strategic shift.

OpenDrives’ platform allows customers to use storage hardware from various vendors while managing video data workflows through its software. The system supports on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments, enabling organizations to move data between cloud and local infrastructure to reduce costs without sacrificing performance or accessibility.

The company noted that video accounts for more than 85% of global internet traffic, with growing storage demands due to high-resolution formats like 4K, 8K, and HDR. OpenDrives aims to address these challenges by reducing storage costs, minimizing network fees, and providing low-latency access to large video libraries.

While maintaining its presence in media and entertainment, OpenDrives is expanding into professional sports and corporate creative sectors. The platform is also capable of managing other large-scale unstructured data types requiring high performance and workflow management.