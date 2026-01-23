‘Good Morning Britain,’ ITV News consolidates into renovated Studio 1

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

“Good Morning Britain,” ITV’s national newscasts and ITV News London bulletins are now broadcasting from a newly renovated Studio 1 at ITN’s Gray’s Inn Road facility.

The move consolidates broadcasts that were previously spread across multiple locations, with the changes part of a larger reorganization at ITV.

Debuting on Jan. 5, 2026, the move was aligned with ITV News assuming production responsibilities of “Good Morning Britain.”

The move brings all of ITV’s national news gathering into one location, with “Good Morning Britain” able to tap into the journalistic and production resources in place for the national news bulletins, while still maintaining a dedicated newsroom at the facility.

The renovation replaces a virtual studio setup that ITV had used for national evening newscasts since 2004.

Jago Design led the scenic design for the revamped Studio 1, which now serves multiple programming types.

“The team aimed to deliver a subtle refresh for both ‘Good Morning Britain’ and ITV News without alienating their existing loyal audiences, while designing a flexible studio environment suitable for both programmes,” said Simon Jago of Jago Design.

ITN, which produces ITV News, originally planned to convert Studio 1 into a mixed space with 50% virtual and 50% physical set. This plan, however, was scrapped in favor of LED technology, which wraps a large portion of the studio space along with back-lit header ribbons.

The studio includes about 100 feet of LED with nearly 47 million pixels, including an LED front on the desk for “Good Morning Britain.” The studio relies heavily on virtual set extensions to create distinct looks for each program.

For “GMB,” a new desk anchors the space with secondary areas for weather, news updates and softer interviews. The studio’s light wood floor is mixed with warm wood tones, simulated glass textures and depth effects in the virtual set extensions to create a bright space for morning news.

For ITV News, the abstracted control room design introduced in 2013 remains, with additional layers created from new dedicated virtual displays and faux frosted glass dividers.

New London backdrops were captured in 8K for the displays and the ITV News virtual set extensions were also modified for this new use, with Stone Soup working with Jago Design on the LED graphics.

Overall, Studio 1 is about two-thirds the size of “Good Morning Britain’s” previous home, Studio TC3, at Television Centre in west London.

Sandra Fattore and Sabina Nobi served as senior designers on the project alongside Jago, with fabrication from Scena, LED from digiLED, lighting from LED Creative and systems integration from DB Broadcast.

ITV’s daytime programs, including “This Morning,” “Lorraine” and “Loose Women,” also relocated as part of the changes, now broadcasting from The Hospital Club. The three shows continue to be produced by ITV Studios.