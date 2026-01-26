5G broadcast proof of concept demonstrated in São Paulo

At the SET Expo 2025 in São Paulo, a consortium including Qualcomm Technologies, Motorola, and Rohde & Schwarz demonstrated a proof of concept for 5G Broadcast technology. The demonstration delivered television broadcasting and added-revenue services directly to mobile devices using duplex gap broadcasting. This method provided broad coverage without interfering with existing 5G cellular traffic or digital broadcasting.

The demonstration took place following Brazil’s announcement to transition to a TV 3.0 digital ecosystem, supported by Article 4 of a Brazilian Presidential Decree. This decree allows the adoption of complementary technologies for mobile broadcasting, enabling reception of broadcast television on compatible mobile devices.

Rohde & Schwarz installed an R&S®TLU9 transmitter connected to an EFTX antenna at a transmission site on Paulista Avenue. Local company LM Telecomunicações managed the implementation, while Qualcomm supplied a test device and technical expertise. The 5G Broadcast stream was received on Motorola Razr 50 and Moto Edge Plus smartphones.

The broadcast signal was stable inside the SET Expo venue, located about 5 kilometers from the transmitter, and across the intervening streets. After a month of continuous operation, no interference with existing mobile networks was reported.

Thiago Nakagawa, head of Rohde & Schwarz Broadcast in Brazil, said the demonstration confirmed 5G Broadcast as a viable solution for delivering mobile television and value-added services without impacting current services.

Lorenzo Casaccia, vice president of technical standards at Qualcomm Europe, said the demonstration showcased the potential of 5G Broadcast to provide a rich mobile experience to consumers in Brazil.

Martin Errante, LATAM portfolio director at Motorola, said the company’s collaboration on the project highlighted its commitment to testing and validating new mobile technologies.

