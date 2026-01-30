Viewer streaming minutes jump 75 percent across CBS local stations

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CBS Stations significantly increased live local news coverage over the past weekend in response to multiple breaking news events and severe weather across major U.S. markets.

Eight CBS-owned stations in New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, Boston, Atlanta, Minneapolis, Baltimore and Pittsburgh expanded their typical 91.5 hours of weekend news coverage to 158.5 hours. The extended coverage was available on both linear television and streaming platforms.

Viewers across 14 of its owned-and-operated stations streamed 93 million minutes over the weekend, according to CBS. This figure represents a 75 percent increase over average weekend streaming activity.

CBS Minnesota, WCCO, recorded 10.2 million streaming minutes on Saturday alone, marking the station’s third-highest single-day streaming total.

The company cited the scale of unfolding events and the urgency to provide real-time information to local audiences as driving factors behind the expanded news effort.