Daniel Lee to lead Hewshott following acquisition

Hewshott, a global consultancy specializing in audiovisual, IT, theatre, and acoustics, has completed a leadership transition with Daniel Lee acquiring the company and becoming group CEO. Lee, previously the UK managing director, takes over from founder Peter Hunt, who will continue as managing director of Hewshott Australia.

The transition aims to maintain stability and continuity while positioning the company for future growth. Lee said he plans to build on the existing foundation and expand Hewshott’s global capabilities without changing its core principles.

Hunt described the change as a “passing of the baton” and noted that the company was intentionally structured to operate independently of his involvement. He praised Lee’s leadership skills and said the transition was seamless.

Founded 24 years ago, Hewshott has grown organically across multiple countries. The company emphasizes independence from suppliers and manufacturers, selecting solutions based solely on client needs.

Under Lee’s leadership, Hewshott is evolving from a technology design consultancy to a holistic experience design partner. The approach integrates AV, IT, acoustics, theatre, smart systems, and studio disciplines to create spaces where technology supports desired outcomes.

Lee said the company has been developing this integrated model in the UK and plans to expand it globally. Hunt expressed gratitude to clients and staff, highlighting their role in the company’s development.

Hewshott will continue operating with a focus on ethical conduct, client service, and independence under Lee’s ownership.

