NBC announces Savannah Guthrie’s replacement for Opening Ceremony, says Craig Melvin will remain in U.S.
Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime.
NBC has announced that longtime sportscaster Mary Carillo will take Savannah Guthrie’s place to host coverage of the Opening Ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics.
Carillo, a former professional tennis player, has worked for a wide range of media outlets. She’s covered 14 Olympics for NBC.
She is expected to co-host the coverage of the ceremony alongside former “Today” co-anchor Hoda Kotb.
NBC also announced that current “Today” co-anchor Craig Melvin will not be traveling to Italy and will remain in the U.S.
Ahmed Fareed will take Melvin’s place on the network’s late-night Olympics coverage.
Guthrie is remaining in the U.S. as her family navigates the disappearance of her mother, Nancy Guthrie, who was reported missing Feb. 1, 2026. Nancy Guthrie has been, as of Feb. 4, 2026, been missing for around four days. Police say that there were signs of foul play at her Arizona home, where it is believed she was last seen.
Savannah Guthrie has not appeared on “Today” since the end of January 2026.
“Our hearts go out to Savannah and the entire Guthrie family. They continue to have our full support,” Molly Solomon, executive producer and president, NBC Olympics Production, said in a statement. “
We are fortunate to have a deep bench of talented commentators who will step in and fill these roles. Mary is one of the most experienced Olympic commentators ever and a master storyteller. She and Terry will lead the American audience through one of the world’s greatest global moments. With his skill and versatility, Ahmed has proven time and again he can step into any hosting role, and we’re thrilled he’s available to handle our late night coverage before heading to Los Angeles for NBA All-Star Weekend,” Solomon added.
tags
2026 Winter Olympics, Ahmed Fareed, Craig Melvin, hoda kotb, Mary Carillo, NBC, nbc sports, Savannah Guthrie, Today
categories
Broadcast Industry News, Featured, Network Morning Shows, Olympics