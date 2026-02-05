Telemundo Puerto Rico FAST channel launches for mainland U.S. viewers

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Telemundo Station Group has launched a free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel featuring original programming from WKAQ, its station in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The new Telemundo Puerto Rico channel is now available to stream in the mainland United States via The Roku Channel. Additional streaming platforms are expected to carry the channel in the future.

The 24/7 Spanish-language channel features more than 80 hours of weekly programming, including news, variety, talk, comedy, lifestyle and family-oriented shows produced by WKAQ. It includes both simulcasts and encore presentations of original content.

“WKAQ has a tremendous legacy serving the residents of Puerto Rico with content that celebrates and connects their communities, so we are very pleased to extend their reach to those with Puerto Rican heritage and other Spanish-speaking audiences in the U.S.,” said Valari Staab, chairman of NBCUniversal Local.

The new streaming channel includes established WKAQ programs such as “Telenoticias,” a daily newscast, and “Rayos X,” a weekly investigative journalism program. Other shows include the morning simulcast “Pegaos en la Mañana,” variety show “Día a Día,” political interview series “Primera Pregunta,” and sketch comedy show “Raymond y sus Amigos.”

“WKAQ’s iconic content has connected, informed and entertained the Puerto Rican community for generations,” said José Cancela, president of Telemundo Station Group. “The launch of this free streaming channel now allows Telemundo Puerto Rico’s robust, entertainment-centric lineup and storied journalism to engage audiences in new ways and in new places across the U.S.”

WKAQ, which began broadcasting in 1954, is the first local television station established in Puerto Rico. The station has produced a range of legacy programs and continues to create original content for audiences on the island.

“We are incredibly proud to bring WKAQ’s beloved programming to audiences across the mainland U.S.,” said Migdalia Figueroa, president and general manager of WKAQ. “This free streaming channel serves old and new audiences with the experiences, stories and voices that define Puerto Rico and matter to Puerto Ricans.”

The launch adds to NBCUniversal Local’s streaming portfolio, which began in January 2022 and now includes 17 channels. These include 11 NBC-owned station streams and other FAST offerings such as Noticias Telemundo California, Noticias Telemundo Florida, Noticias Telemundo Noreste and Noticias Telemundo Texas.

Viewers can access the Telemundo Puerto Rico channel by navigating to the Live TV section on The Roku Channel or by searching “Telemundo Puerto Rico” within the app.

Telemundo Puerto Rico programming includes: