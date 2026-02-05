Telemundo Puerto Rico FAST channel launches for mainland U.S. viewers
Telemundo Station Group has launched a free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel featuring original programming from WKAQ, its station in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
The new Telemundo Puerto Rico channel is now available to stream in the mainland United States via The Roku Channel. Additional streaming platforms are expected to carry the channel in the future.
The 24/7 Spanish-language channel features more than 80 hours of weekly programming, including news, variety, talk, comedy, lifestyle and family-oriented shows produced by WKAQ. It includes both simulcasts and encore presentations of original content.
“WKAQ has a tremendous legacy serving the residents of Puerto Rico with content that celebrates and connects their communities, so we are very pleased to extend their reach to those with Puerto Rican heritage and other Spanish-speaking audiences in the U.S.,” said Valari Staab, chairman of NBCUniversal Local.
The new streaming channel includes established WKAQ programs such as “Telenoticias,” a daily newscast, and “Rayos X,” a weekly investigative journalism program. Other shows include the morning simulcast “Pegaos en la Mañana,” variety show “Día a Día,” political interview series “Primera Pregunta,” and sketch comedy show “Raymond y sus Amigos.”
“WKAQ’s iconic content has connected, informed and entertained the Puerto Rican community for generations,” said José Cancela, president of Telemundo Station Group. “The launch of this free streaming channel now allows Telemundo Puerto Rico’s robust, entertainment-centric lineup and storied journalism to engage audiences in new ways and in new places across the U.S.”
WKAQ, which began broadcasting in 1954, is the first local television station established in Puerto Rico. The station has produced a range of legacy programs and continues to create original content for audiences on the island.
“We are incredibly proud to bring WKAQ’s beloved programming to audiences across the mainland U.S.,” said Migdalia Figueroa, president and general manager of WKAQ. “This free streaming channel serves old and new audiences with the experiences, stories and voices that define Puerto Rico and matter to Puerto Ricans.”
The launch adds to NBCUniversal Local’s streaming portfolio, which began in January 2022 and now includes 17 channels. These include 11 NBC-owned station streams and other FAST offerings such as Noticias Telemundo California, Noticias Telemundo Florida, Noticias Telemundo Noreste and Noticias Telemundo Texas.
Viewers can access the Telemundo Puerto Rico channel by navigating to the Live TV section on The Roku Channel or by searching “Telemundo Puerto Rico” within the app.
Telemundo Puerto Rico programming includes:
- Pegaos en la Mañana – Morning simulcast with Radio Isla, hosted by veteran journalist Milly Méndez, offering breaking news, interviews and conversations.
- Hoy Día Puerto Rico – Lively morning show offering news, lifestyle content, interviews and human-interest stories with a distinctly Puerto Rican perspective
- Alexandra a las 12 – A daytime variety and entertainment show, led by Alexandra Fuentes, featuring celebrity interviews, lifestyle segments, and comedy.
- Día a Día – A three-hour daily news, information, and variety show that blends current events, community stories, and engaging lifestyle content.
- Primera Pregunta – Weekday political interview program featuring in-depth conversations with key Puerto Rican newsmakers, politicians and leaders.
- Telenoticias – The award-winning, longest-running newscast delivers extensive news coverage and investigative reporting daily.
- Rayos X – One-hour weekly investigative and advocacy journalism program focused on accountability reporting and in-depth investigations.
- Puerto Rico Gana – Family game show hosted by Alex DJ celebrating Puerto Rican culture with fun competition, prizes and audience participation.
- Raymond y sus Amigos – The top sketch comedy and variety show in Puerto Rico, led by Raymond Arrieta, known for its humor, satire, and rotating characters.
- Latin Doctors – The weekly show led by Latino doctors, offering accessible medical advice and wellness tips with culturally relevant perspectives.
- ¡Shabum! – long-running weekend children’s program produced entirely in Puerto Rico, focused on fun, education and cultural pride.
