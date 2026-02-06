NBC kicks off 100th anniversary celebration with promos, ‘A Century Together’ tagline

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NBC launched its 100th anniversary celebration this weekend with a new “NBC100” tagline and a pair of promotional spots, debuting during the Opening Ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics and during Super Bowl LX coverage.

The campaign centers on the tagline “A Century Together” and is positioned as a yearlong effort marking NBC’s centennial in 2026.

“‘A Century Together’ honors the countless unforgettable moments we’ve experienced side by side over the past 100 years,” said NBCUniversal in a release. “But it’s also a promise for the future — because the next century together starts now.”

The promos open with radio waves as a nod to NBC’s origins as a radio network established by RCA in November 1926. From there, the spots highlight familiar phrases, imagery and programs from across the network’s history, with a heavier emphasis on more recent decades.

The campaign references NBC programming and content spanning multiple decades, including “Today,” “Star Trek,” “Saturday Night Live,” “Cheers,” “Friends,” “Seinfeld,” “ER,” “Law & Order,” “The Office,” “30 Rock,” “This Is Us” and “The Good Place.”

The NBC100 branding was first teased by NBCUniversal at CES 2026, with “Today” already working the celebration into its coverage.

Over time, the branding will extend across major events throughout the year, including the Super Bowl, the Winter Olympics, the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, FIFA World Cup coverage on Telemundo, NBA and WNBA games, “Sunday Night Football,” Big Ten sports, the Ryder Cup, the U.S. Open Golf Championship, the Emmys, MLB, the Kentucky Derby and Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks.

NBC also plans an “NBC100” special set to air later this year.