After teasing the campaign ahead of Super Bowl LX, Telemundo began airing a full-length version of its 2026 FIFA World Cup promo during the network’s Spanish-language telecast of the big game.

The spot picks up on the story in the teaser with Colombian and bilingual actress Sofia Vergara teaching actor Owen Wilson Spanish over the course of February to May.

The lessons appear to go well, with Wilson shown sliding into a broadcast booth at a football (North American soccer) match near the end of the spot.

The promo is being used to market Spanish-language FIFA coverage on both Telemundo and Peacock. The promos will air, in various forms, on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo, according to a previous announcement.