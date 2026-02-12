Canon supports NBC broadcast and photographers at Super Bowl LX

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Canon lenses accounted for more than 98% of the glass used by NBC during its live broadcast of Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California.

Canon announced that 47 of its broadcast lenses were deployed for NBC’s pre- and post-game studio activations throughout the Santa Clara metro area. An additional 11 Canon broadcast lenses were used on concourse and on-field studio sets.

Among them was the CINE-SERVO 11-55mm T2.95-3.95 lens, which features an ultra-wide angle of 100 degrees. The lens was used on NBC’s concourse and on-field broadcast studio sets.

Canon Professional Services marked its 30th year providing on-the-ground support at the game. The CPS team supplied more than 200 pieces of Canon equipment, including camera bodies and lenses, to freelancers, photo agencies and credentialed Canon photographers.

“We are thrilled that Canon’s gear and expert support could contribute to the success of the image capture of the Big Game,” said Kiyoshi Oka, executive vice president and general manager for Canon U.S.A., Inc. “It is a distinct honor to empower the creators who preserve these historic cultural milestones. At Canon, we are incredibly proud to play a part in the joy and inspiration that this event delivers to fans everywhere.”

Photographers covering the game also cited Canon equipment in their workflows.

“Testing Canon’s new glass at the Big Game was the perfect opportunity to see how the RF7-14mm F2.8-3.5 L Fisheye STM and RF14mm F1.4 L VCM prime lens could handle the massive scale of the stadium,” said Terrell Lloyd, Canon Explorer of Light and the San Francisco team’s director of photography. “My goal was to capture wide, high-intensity shots from a top-down perspective, and the synergy between these lenses and the EOS R1 camera delivered exactly that. The sharpness and dynamic range allowed me to bring my home stadium into the global spotlight with more clarity than ever, once again pushing the boundaries of what I can create in a fast-paced, in-game environment.”

“As New England plowed a path to the Big Game, we relied heavily on Canon for our photographic coverage. Boston Globe staff photographer Danielle Parhizkaran covered her first Big Game using the Canon EOS R3 bodies, a RF15-35mm, RF70-200mm and an EF400mm 2.8 lens. There’s really no pressure quite like a major sporting event and Canon really came through for us in the clutch,” said Kevin Martin, deputy director of photography. “A huge storyline in the game was the Seattle defense pressuring New England’s offensive line. Using her Canon EOS R3 camera, Parhizkaran was able to capture the exact moment a Seattle defensive tackle reached over a New England offensive lineman to sack the quarterback.”