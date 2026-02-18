Philly EP named news director at Telemundo Colorado

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Emmanuel López-Capó has been named news director of Telemundo Colorado.

López-Capó will join KDEN March 9, 2026, after serving as executive producer at Telemundo 62, WWSI and NBC 10, WCAU, in Philadelphia.

An Emmy Award-winning bilingual journalism leader with more than 15 years of experience in broadcast and digital news, López-Capó will oversee all aspects of news editorial, production and operations for Telemundo Colorado, according to an announcement.

He will also lead the station’s cross-platform newsroom team in delivering comprehensive local news, weather, investigative reporting, and original storytelling to Spanish-speaking communities across TV, streaming and digital platforms.

“Emmanuel’s strong editorial leadership, commitment to developing newsroom talent and passion for serving Hispanic communities makes him the ideal person to lead our news team,” said Tatiana Argüello, president and general manager of Telemundo Colorado and Telemundo Utah, KULX, in the statement. “His proven track record of delivering high-quality, community-focused journalism will further strengthen our mission to inform and empower audiences across Colorado.”

Prior to his job in Philadelphia, López-Capó had stints at two stations in Puerto Rico, Telemundo-owned WKAQ and WAPA.

A native of Puerto Rico, López-Capó earned an undergraduate degree in journalism from Universidad de Puerto Rico, and he completed graduate studies in digital communications and media at the Universidad del Sagrado Corazón.