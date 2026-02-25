Nexstar cuts jobs at New York, Los Angeles stations

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Nexstar Media Group instituted a series of layoffs at its stations in New York and Los Angeles, in addition to the cuts at its Chicago station.

The additional reductions affected stations WPIX in New York and KTLA in Los Angeles.

Roles within the newsroom, production, and sales were affected, though the exact number of cuts was not immediately clear

At WPIX, sources confirmed the station parted ways with anchors John Muller, Craig Treadway, Kori Chambers and Arrianae LeBeau. Muller anchored on weekend mornings. Treadway was an early morning anchor, Chambers appeared at 6 and 10 p.m. weekdays and LeBeau held down the 4 and 5 p.m. spots.

In Los Angeles, longtime weekday morning meteorologist Mark Kriski was let go, along with veteran midday anchors Glen Walker and Lu Parker.

An unspecified number of reporters were also released from both stations.

The cuts mean that Nexstar has now completed layoffs at stations in the top three media markets in the country. All of the stations are CW affiliates and, because Nexstar owns the controlling interest in the network, makes them owned and operated stations.

Nexstar is currently saddled with debt and is likely facing pressure to reduce costs. It was not clear if jobs in other markets where Nexstar owns or manages stations were affected.

All three stations were once the flagship stations of Tribune Media, which Nexstar acquired in 2019.