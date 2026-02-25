Sky News Australia to rebrand as News24 after licensing deal ends

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Sky News Australia announced it will rebrand as News24 in late 2026 after Sky opted not to renew a licensing agreement that allowed the Australian channel to use the Sky name.

The News Corp Australia-owned broadcaster announced the new name during a 30th anniversary event at its new broadcast center in Surry Hills, Sydney, which was officially opened by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and New South Wales Premier Chris Minns.

Sky News Australia has operated under the Sky brand since its launch on Feb. 19, 1996, initially as a joint venture between BSkyB, Seven Network and Publishing and Broadcasting Limited.

News Corp Australia acquired full ownership of the channel in 2016.

Following the sale of Sky UK to Comcast, the Australian channel continued to use the Sky News branding under a licensing arrangement. That agreement will not be extended, prompting the move to a new identity.

The company said the transition to News24 marks the end of the licensing deal and reflects its strategy to position the network as a standalone, multiplatform news business with a growing international digital audience.

Sky News Australia CEO Paul Whittaker said the new name signals the next phase of the channel’s development.

“Welcome to News24,” Whittaker wrote in a column published Feb. 20. “Forged from decades of journalistic excellence, News24 is not simply a new name — it is a statement of intent for the future of trusted, fearless storytelling.”

He said adopting the “News” script aligns the channel more closely with News Corp’s broader brand identity, which is based on Rupert Murdoch’s handwriting.

The name change comes as questions have emerged about potential trademark conflicts.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation holds the trademark for “ABC News 24,” the former name of its 24-hour news channel. The name is also used by News24, a South African news outlet owned by Media24.

Along with the new brand, News24 has updated its broadcast facility in Sydney with new studios and control rooms, which will debut later in 2026.