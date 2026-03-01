Sinclair names Katherine Dougherty GM of Fresno stations

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Sinclair has named Katherine Dougherty as vice president and general manager of its duopoly in Fresno, California.

Her role will include responsibilities for Fox affiliate KMPH and CW affiliate KFRE.

Dougherty returns to Sinclair from its CBS affiliate KOIN and CW station KRCW in Portland, Oregon, where she served as integrated sales manager.

Previously, Dougherty held digital sales roles at Sinclair’s stations in Eugene, Oregon, which include KMTR, an NBC and CW affiliate, and KVAL, a CBS affiliate. She was also station manager of KMTR.

“Kathie is a proven leader with a strong track record of driving revenue growth, operational excellence, and community engagement,” said Rob Weisbord, COO and president of Sinclair’s local media division, in a statement. “Her strategic mindset, and collaborative leadership style make her the ideal choice to lead our Fresno operations, and we’re thrilled she is returning to Sinclair.”

“I am truly honored to return to Sinclair, a company that has always felt like home to me. I’ve long admired the strength of its leadership and the culture of innovation and local commitment it represents,” said Dougherty in the same statement. “I’m inspired by the team in Fresno and excited to get started, build strong partnerships, and support continued growth across the Central Valley.”