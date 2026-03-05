Philo CEO hands reins over to COO Mike Keyserling

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Philo CEO Andrew McCollum will depart his role at the streamer.

McCollum has led the company, which offers a vMVPD and FAST platform designed to appeal to more price-sensitive consumers. The service, which costs $33 per month and includes access to 70-plus channels, also offers the basic, ad-supported HBO Max to its customers at no extra cost.

McCollum will be replaced by Chief Operating Officer Mike Keyserling, a move that the company notes is a natural evolution of Keyserling’s role.

“I’m incredibly honored, humbled, and excited to step into the role of CEO at Philo,” Keyserling wrote in a LinkedIn post. “I’m looking forward to what we’ll accomplish together. We have some of the brightest people in the industry and I can’t wait to see what’s ahead for us and our customers!”

The C-suite changes are effective immediately and McCollum is expected to remain at the company as executive chairman.

No specific reason was given for McCollum’s departure. McCollum praised Keyserling’s leadership and emphasized his trust in the newly-elevated leader.

Keyserling is another longtime employee of Philo, having started in 2014 as head of content and distribution partnerships before moving into the COO role in 2018, according to his public LinkedIn profile that has been updated to reflect his new position. Before that, he was a senior vice president of advanced technology and operations at HBO from 2011 to 2014, having moved into that position after serving as vice president of technology operations form 2007 to 2011.

Before HBO, he worked at Tandberg Television as the direct or programmer sales and as a sales engineer for Microstrategy. He lists himself as a graduate of the Georgia Institute of Technology’s industrial engineering program.

Philo launched in 2017.