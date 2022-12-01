Protected: Press Release Submissions

Turkuvaz Media debuts new Premier League set that’s full of angles
‘Nightly’ returns to its old stomping grounds
Univision Orlando debuts set that blends video panels, scenery in a refreshing way
Category Sponsor
BBC brings unique style to Sunday political affairs show
ITV rolls out updated branding with new logos, idents
Newsday TV’s ‘one man shop’ creates full election look for publication’s video coverage
Column: The past and present of virtual production—and where it could go next
Telemundo turns to virtual set for ‘Zona Mixta’
CNN Indonesia marks Jakarta Festival with virtual explainer
‘Cuomo’ debuts with custom theme music from Stephen Arnold Music
ESPN brings movement, cohesion to NBA and WNBA branding
WSMV switches to music from 11 One/Music
Premier League programming goes virtual for new season
Fox Sports combines tech, scenery in massive Studio A overhaul
Fox Sports continues tradition of risk-taking to create cutting-edge looks for its viewers
Fresno ABC debuts set with panoramic LED displays
Alaraby Television studios include latest in IP facility tech from Sony
WBAL gets new weather truck — but opts out of any fancy branding
Column: Virtual production camera tracking and what you need to know
BBC’s ‘Morning Live’ includes tunable Elation fresnels
Case Study: ARRI delivers IP-based lighting system for Alaraby
Vizrt Group acquires Flowics HTML5 graphics platform
Top reasons an integrator should build your broadcast facility furniture
Column: The status of SDI to IP transitions and the benefits of maintaining hybrid environments… for now
This content is password protected. To view it please enter your password below:
Password:
Never see this message again.