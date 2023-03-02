Submission Received

Charleston station debuts new set inspired by sister station
ITV Sport adds flexible virtual studio inspired by an unlikely source
BBC’s ‘Midlands’ and ‘East Midlands’ get set upgrades to match Studio B
Category Sponsor
Dallas-Fort Worth CBS rebranding leans into Texas identity
Grit gets updated look that blends western looks with modern spins
X Games gets updated look for Aspen 2023
Disguise adds previsualization to cloud platform
Case Study: Ross Video drives the future of immersive broadcast with virtual set extensions
Twin Cities station brings back popular jingle for morning news promo
ESPN College Football Championship to feature theme from John Williams
Why sound design is sound thinking for clip-based projects
Boston Globe, NESN partnering on daily news and sports broadcast
BT Sport, Eurosport to become TNT Sports in select European Markets
Belgium’s RTL Info packs big tech into small space with relaunch
BBC News set to update camera robotics in Studio E upgrade
Fox Sports combines tech, scenery in massive Studio A overhaul
The Weather Channel adds storm tracker vehicle with latest in mobile connectivity
Industry Insights: Broadcast industry distribution and delivery vendors look ahead
Industry Insights: Production pros weigh in on 2023 outlook
Avid upgrades Media Composer with focus on accelerated workflows, interoperability
JVC adds NDI to broadcast camera lineup
Ikan adds to Lyra lineup with low profile studio LEDs
Elation full-color KL Panel XL soft light now available in IP65 version
Case Study: ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ shines thanks to DCLighting and Elation lighting gear
Vizrt Group acquires Flowics HTML5 graphics platform
Top reasons an integrator should build your broadcast facility furniture
Column: The status of SDI to IP transitions and the benefits of maintaining hybrid environments… for now
Your submission has been received.
If we need further information we will be in contact.
Never see this message again.