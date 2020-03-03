How the networks are branding coronavirus coverage

The coronavirus outbreak continues to dominate network news, even as at least one journalist group has cautioned media about responsible coverage and a TV doctor personality has slammed “irresponsible” coverage.

Perhaps not surprisingly, most networks have rolled out special branding for coverage just like they frequently do for major stories.

NBC and MSNBC are using a similar “Coronavirus Outbreak: COVID-19” design with bold typography, a red box and with white “tags” and blue background.

Elements of that look have been used on “NBC Nightly News,” MSNBC and “Today,” including the network’s tradition of using the rather icky practice of filling in affected states with squirming virus — or, as it did during the January 2019 measles outbreak, an itchy rash texture.

This map on '#NBCNightlyNews' makes my skin crawl… pic.twitter.com/iN6oeTwJFs — Michael P. Hill (@michaelphill) January 28, 2019

Now, the map has small viruses that sort of pulsate around in the background.

Sorry, but these little animated 'viruses' on '#NBCNightlyNews' are a little icky. pic.twitter.com/AgJWSlMQ1j — Michael P. Hill (@michaelphill) March 3, 2020

“Nightly” used a variety of other graphics with a similar “viral” texture and red, blue and violet color scheme, including small locator lines and its red breaking news lower third banners.

“Today” has also been using the look.

CBS is using a simple “Coronavirus” graphic in bold red, gold and black that includes computer generated imagery of the virus as well as angled elements of what appear to DNA markers (or perhaps barcodes).

That look was used prominently on the “CBS This Morning” video walls.

“CBS Evening News, also incorporated the look into the video wall OTS elements that use blue checks.

Other “video on video” shots incorporate the network’s branded design elements as well.

ABC’s “Good Morning America” has been using “Coronavirus Emergency” branding with a red color scheme.

During its reports, fullscreen graphics complete with high tech “blips” every time a bullet point is revealed, add to the science-y feel.

“ABC World News Tonight” used darker fullscreens with red accents and text.

ABC later introduced a bold “COVID-19” graphic that starts with the letters “CO” and “V” in white with the rest of the word “Virus” spelled out in a blurred letters.

These letters disappear while the “CO” and “V” slide together to spell out “COVID” and a “counter” style animation stops at “19.”

CNN has been using the name “Coronavirus Outbreak” with a somber acoustic musical cue.

Fox, meanwhile, is bookending coverage between its normal “Alerts” branding and “Containing Coronavirus” headline.

The network also includes topical graphics of the virus and medicines plus red and yellow maps showing outbreak locations.