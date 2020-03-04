Super Tuesday coverage gets high production values

Super Tuesday lived up to its name across U.S. TV networks — bringing not only some surprise results but also an impressive array of presenting the news.

ABC News, as NewscastStudio previously reported, rolled out a sprawling new studio for the occasion.

Before giving viewers the first glimpse at the new space, the network ran a stylized open.

In addition to a huge panel of contributors and analysts sitting “in the round,” ABC also used augmented reality to show exit polling data and results. Astucemedia provided the various AR integrations on-set.

The network also used a musical cue that chief anchor George Stephanopoulos referred to as “chimes” when key projections were about to be announced.

