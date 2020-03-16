Fox launches national coronavirus hub

Fox has launched a coronavirus centric web portal that combines resources of its cable properties, owned stations and affiliates.

The website, CoronavirusNow.com, is billed as a national news hub for coronavirus information.

Its homepage includes current stats of the worldwide outbreak as well as links to news, information and resources created by Fox Corp.’s portfolio stations and networks around the country. Also included are non-Fox owned affiliates.

The design for the new site is minimal, but the large header logo uses a look that appears to be inspired by the graphics package that Fox owned stations started rolling out in 2019.