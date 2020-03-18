Local broadcasters tackle coronavirus with new programming

Along with a ramp-up of specials at the national level, local stations are also producing additional coronavirus programming including specials and branded hours.

Spectrum News NY1, the 24-hour cable news network in the New York metro area, has added a daily coronavirus town hall show at 9 a.m. eastern branded as “One New York.”

Fronted by Pat Kiernan, Annika Pergament and Jamie Stelter, the program aims to answer viewer questions and brings in a variety of subject matter experts via Skype.

Viewers are encouraged to submit questions to the show via the #OneNewYork hashtag on social media, with the show also airing live on Twitter and Periscope.

Meanwhile, Fox 5, WNYW, recently rebranded an hour of its “Good Day New York” program for a special.

Hosted by Rosanna Scotto and Lori Stokes joined by Dr. Mehmet Oz, who has also turned his daily syndicated show into a headquarters of coronavirus information, the program included answers to viewer questions along with demonstrations on how to wash hands and tips for cooking at home while quarantining.

NBC Bay Area, KNTV, also produced a special to help viewers understand the coronavirus, anchored by Jessica Aguirre.

Along with expert insights, the program included a variety of segments with answers to common questions.