NAB plans digital show for April, expanded NYC event in fall

After shelving the 2020 NAB Show, which was to be held in April, the National Association of Broadcaster’s now plans to expand the NAB Show New York along with an online portal for exhibitors to share updates.

In a letter to the community on Friday, March 20, NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith writes, “While we recognize that much of our show community is focused on other issues at the moment, we have heard from many of you over the last week who are eager for an update on our plans. For that reason, we wanted to convey now that, in light of the current circumstances, it is impossible to hold a rescheduled 2020 NAB Show this year.”

NAB Show Express, which is slated to launch in April, will replace the 2020 NAB Show, along with the various webinars and virtual events vendors have already begun scheduling on their own.

“This digital experience will provide a conduit for our exhibitors to share product information, announcements and demos, as well as deliver educational content from the original selection of programming slated for the live show in Las Vegas, and create opportunities for the community to interact virtually—all of which adds up to something that brings the NAB Show community together in a new way.”

While the footprint of NAB Show New York is limited, it will expand with “new programs, partners, and experiences,” scheduled for October 21-22, 2020, at the Javits Center.

“We have already had numerous conversations with show partners about expanding their participation, and have heard from numerous exhibitors interested in enhancing their presence at this fall’s show. NAB Show New York represents the best opportunity for companies to announce and showcase their latest innovations and comes at a perfect time for the industry to gather face-to-face to restart, refocus, and reengage as we move forward together.”