‘CBS Evening News’ promotes Norah O’Donnell’s coronavirus coverage

“CBS Evening News” has added a coronavirus centric promo that emphasizes “answers,” “truth” and the ability to “make sense of our world.”

The spot includes a variety of photography of medical and other front line responders blended with shots of anchor Noah O’Donnell interacting with members of the public that were presumably shot before social distancing was the name of the game (she’s also shown handing out disposable cups of something).

Also included are on set clips taken from O’Donnell’s coronavirus anchoring along with the audio from these clips.

This audio is interspersed with a made announcer, who also reads off words and phrases as they appear on screen.