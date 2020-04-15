Arri updates Stellar lighting control app, adds third party support

Subscribe to NewscastStudio's newsletter for the latest in broadcast design and engineering delivered to your inbox. John Smith johnsmith@example.com Submit Form is being submitted, please wait a bit.

ARRI has released the latest set of updates to its Stellar lighting control app, available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

The changes include:

Control of third-party luminaires

Stellar 2 is ready to control luminaires from other manufacturers including Litegear, Astera, and Kino Flo. A set of generic dimmers can even be set up to work with tungsten lights (on a DMX dimmer). With Stellar 2, the correct DMX addresses can be assigned to the luminaires in only a couple of steps.

Swap out fixtures

If any fixture needs to be swapped out, possibly due to malfunction, it can be easily exchanged without affecting the setup. A re-scan will detect it, if the fixture has not been in your setup before.

Grouping of different CCT ranges

With Stellar 2, it is now possible to group fixtures with different CCT ranges. The fixture with the smallest range takes precedence while all the other ranges are cropped.

Intensity

Not 100%, not 20%, not zero—Stellar 2 is able to accommodate a variety of unique requirements. Apply your personal value as the default intensity by simply storing it as a favorite in the app settings. The intensity will also remain at the same level throughout all modes.

Additional fixture data

If a fixture can provide these RDM functionalities, temperature and mode information will be displayed in the fixture setups.

With every Stellar update, many small improvements are also made to create a better user experience and improve performance. In Stellar 2, several smaller enhancements have been introduced as well including a trial phase expiry warning, smoother looks application when no color mode change is necessary, improved connectivity handling, presets that apply on different fixtures, and minor usability, layout, and stability improvements.

More information about Stellar and the latest release is available on the ARRI website.