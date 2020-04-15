BBC forecaster drums out the network’s famous theme music

By Michael P. Hill

A BBC forecaster used his “work from home” setup as an opportunity to show off his drumming skills — to the BBC News theme, of course.

Hopefully the fun performance helped pull some out of their isolation doldrums. 

Owain Wyn Evans has been the subject of several video clips posted online that show him drumming along with the famous pulsating theme song. 

At times he appears to be sticking with the theme’s beat while at others he adds his own flourishes. 

Evans also performed on the network live from his Leeds home. 

Earlier in the outbreak, a social media influencer released another unique performance of the BBC News theme on TikTok.

