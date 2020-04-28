With little to air live, ESPN bringing back ‘The Ocho’

Looking to fill airtime due to the coronavirus, ESPN is again bringing back “The Ocho,” transforming the network into an 11-hour marathon of often unseen sporting events.

From marble runs to cherry pit spitting contests, ESPN will transform to “The Ocho” on Saturday, May 2, at noon ET.

The first takeover occurred in 2017, inspired by the “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story” movie, airing across ESPN’s networks.

This will be the first time the main ESPN network has aired the programming, which usually occurred on ESPN2 or ESPNU.