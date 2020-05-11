IBC 2020 still going forward, at least for now

The future of IBC 2020 is still undecided as additional vendors pull out from the annual trade show.

Panasonic is the latest and largest to decide against exhibition joining others such as Arvato/Vidispine, Custom Consoles, Object Matrix and iconik.

IBC 2020 is scheduled for September 11-15 in Amsterdam with the show noting they are closely monitoring the situation while preparing “appropriate plans.”

The Netherlands government currently has a ban on large gatherings through September 1, a little more than a week before the show begins. This raises questions about the proper personnel requirements and time required to assemble a show of this size.

“The team and I are solely focused on developing appropriate plans for IBC2020. At the moment, we remain committed to delivering a successful IBC2020 this September at the RAI Amsterdam. That is our objective, provided we can deliver, first and foremost, a safe environment for everyone, and second, an audience which will deliver the level of engagement you, our exhibitors, expect from IBC,” said Michael Crimp of IBC.

“The IBC team is closely monitoring developments around the world. We are in daily contact with the City of Amsterdam and the management team at the RAI. They, in turn, are working with all their key stakeholders, from the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) to KLM and Schiphol Airport. Please be assured that we are not blindly heading towards an event come what may: on behalf of the whole industry IBC needs to ensure the event – if we can make it happen – is safe and successful.”

The annual NAB Show, which was to be held in April, is now slated for a digital event in May, branded as NAB Show Express. Promax, meanwhile, has moved all 2020 events digital.