Salt Lake station updates its set’s LED
KSL, the NBC affiliate in Salt Lake City, has updated its 2012 set with some upgrade LED panels.
Set Design
KSL
Working with the set’s original designer, Broadcast Design International, the station removed a 3 × 3 low profile video wall with an 1.6mm seamless video wall from ESD Lumen.
In addition, KSL’s unique anchor desk also had its two low profile panels replaced with a seamless ribbon.
