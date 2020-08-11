Fox News going around the globe with international channel

Fox is expanding its news footprint with the launch of Fox News International, a repackaging of Fox News and Fox Business content.

The streaming platform is set to launch August 20 in Mexico with expansion to Spain, Germany and the United Kingdom in September. The company expects to reach 20 countries with the service by the end of 2020.

Shows will also be made available on-demand with the service, including “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” “Hannity,” “The Ingraham Angle” and “The Five,” among others.

For the service, Fox has tweaked its logo replacing the “o” with a globe illustration, signifying the international footprint, however, the globe does largely show North America.

Fox News International will co-exist with Fox’s other non-linear offering, Fox Nation, which launched in 2018.