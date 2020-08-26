Portugal’s Eleven Sports updates virtual set for Champions League coverage

Portugal’s Eleven Sports has updated its UEFA Champions League design and presentation.

The network, part of a multinational sports television group, debuted the new look on August 3, 2020, with the help of wTVision. The change coincided with a part larger network rebranding and design update.

The network’s overall insert graphics were adapted to fit the unique needs of the Champions League coverage and to layer in new augmented reality elements while also incorporating real-time data.

wTVision’s Studio CG platform drives the graphics with rendering from the company’s R3 Space Engine. The virtual set was also refreshed with taping occurring in Lisbon at the facility of wTVision.