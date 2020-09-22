Vizrt debuts streaming production solution, Viz Vectar Plus

Vizrt has moved its Viz Vectar production system into the cloud with the launch of Viz Vectar Plus.

Available in multiple configurations, including on-prem or virtualized on a cloud-based platform, Viz Vectar Plus is capable of switching live productions without any special hardware with built-in workflows for remote guests and audio.

Viz Vectar Plus brings Vizrt farther into the live streaming solutions market which is lead by companies such as Vimeo and its Livestream Studio solution along with Wirecast from Telestream.

Vizrt’s entry includes Call Connect that brings together multiple video and audio chat platforms including Skype, Microsoft Teams, Zoom and Discord, creating a separate video source for each.

The platform also includes Audio Connect, which virtualizes the audio mixing and processing workflow, and a function to output video streams multiple formats and resolutions.

Viz Vectar Plus is available beginning in October 2020 at an MSRP of $2,995 per month with Call Connect pricing to be announced.