Swedish network enhances soccer coverage with AR and virtual sets
The Swedish version of Discovery Networks’ Dplay kicked off a new soccer season with augmented reality graphics and a virtual set packed with powerful storytelling tools.
Both the set and AR let the network display player and game stats, video clips and other information either in the augmented space or on the virtual video walls behind presenters during coverage of the UEFA Europa League.
The graphics and virtual set are controlled using Vizrt products with design from Dot Connector.
