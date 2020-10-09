BMG Production Music takes home Mark Awards

BMG Production Music was honored with six Mark Awards during the recent virtual ceremony.

The team went into the ceremony with 15 nominations across 12 categories.

“Recognition at the Mark Awards is one of the best endorsements in our creative industry, and to have so many BMGPM writers, producers and label partners named this year gives us a great deal to celebrate,” said Caspar Kedros of BMG. “Our commitment to discovering and growing the best production music talent from around the world is clearly demonstrated by the nominations and awards shared today by our global BMGPM family. Congratulations to all involved.”

Winning entries from BMG included:

Best Vocal Track

Track: “This Moment”

Catalog: Human Music

Sarah Hart, Ken Lewis and Scott Dente

Best Country Track

Track: “Hold Your Horses”

Catalog: The Home of Happy

Jeff Kightly, Wayne Murray and David Goldsmith

Best Ambient Track

Track: “Gone”

Catalog: Crimesonics

Mirela Magdalena Nita

Best Film Trailer Track

Track: “Walk to the Light”

Catalog: X-Ray Dog

Iron Zur

Best Pop Track

Track: Better Than Maybe

Catalog: Sounds of Red Bull

Ty Noam Frankel, Jason Bush and James Delaney McHugh.