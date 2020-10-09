BMG Production Music takes home Mark Awards
BMG Production Music was honored with six Mark Awards during the recent virtual ceremony.
The team went into the ceremony with 15 nominations across 12 categories.
“Recognition at the Mark Awards is one of the best endorsements in our creative industry, and to have so many BMGPM writers, producers and label partners named this year gives us a great deal to celebrate,” said Caspar Kedros of BMG. “Our commitment to discovering and growing the best production music talent from around the world is clearly demonstrated by the nominations and awards shared today by our global BMGPM family. Congratulations to all involved.”
Winning entries from BMG included:
Best Vocal Track
Track: “This Moment”
Catalog: Human Music
Sarah Hart, Ken Lewis and Scott Dente
Best Country Track
Track: “Hold Your Horses”
Catalog: The Home of Happy
Jeff Kightly, Wayne Murray and David Goldsmith
Best Ambient Track
Track: “Gone”
Catalog: Crimesonics
Mirela Magdalena Nita
Best Film Trailer Track
Track: “Walk to the Light”
Catalog: X-Ray Dog
Iron Zur
Best Pop Track
Track: Better Than Maybe
Catalog: Sounds of Red Bull
Ty Noam Frankel, Jason Bush and James Delaney McHugh.
