NBCLX adds virtual set, live painter for election coverage

NBCLX, the OTT network designed for younger audiences from NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations, is planning expanded election night 2020 coverage.

LX News hosts will broadcast on November 3 from a new virtual set with real-time graphics on election results.

Meanwhile, LX correspondents will be located across the country with the coverage even featuring a live artist painting throughout the night.

LX News is available across a variety of OTT and linear options and is based in Fort Worth, Texas, at the facility shared by NBC’s KXAS and Telemundo’s KXTX.