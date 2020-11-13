‘GameDay’ brings college football to the Masters

ESPN’s “College GameDay” will take in the sights of Augusta National Golf Club this weekend, Nov. 14, 2020, as the show broadcasts live from the Masters Tournament.

This year’s Masters will be unlike any other, moving to November from its usual spring date and teeing off earlier to allow for potential broadcast conflicts.

This, in turn along with the fact ESPN is one of the broadcast partners, allows “GameDay” a unique opportunity to visit, since this college football season has already been a bit different for the show which is usually surrounded by cheering fans on a college campus.

“GameDay” will originate from the Par 3 course at Augusta with its expanded, socially distanced anchor desk. As well, the show’s logo has also been updated on the desk to work in a bit of green.

Host Rece Davis and broadcast partners Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, David Pollack, Maria Taylor and Chris Fallica will broadcast on-site, while Lee Corso will join from his home.