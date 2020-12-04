Al Arabiya takes viewers on fighter flight with AR

Subscribe to NewscastStudio's newsletter for the latest in broadcast design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name John Last Name Smith Your email johnsmith@example.com Submit

An Al Arabiya augmented reality explainer explores the differences between the F-22 and F-35 fighter planes from a futuristic virtual complex of hangers and aircraft carriers.

The segment begins with a view of an organic wood textured panel before revealing a large, open circular “hanger” space with 3D models of both planes.

What likely are supposed to represent thin curved LED light or video ribbons ring the platform suspended on vertical supports while the presenter stands in the middle.

Larger openings, as well as the spaces between the ribbons, showcase a city skyline before the scene “takes off” for a virtual aircraft carrier.

Along the entire journey, large callouts appear with key facts and stats of the craft. To illustrate the power of the aircraft, electric blue bursts and rings also appear on screen as viewers fly along through the sky.

Viewers are then treated to a stunning view of what appears to be a man made island with a city and large circular outcroppings of landing pad style “islands” with the “hanger” in the middle.