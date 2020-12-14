CBS Chicago updates newsroom for its turn hosting ‘Weekend News’ for network

For its turn at originating the “CBS Weekend News” Dec. 12, 2020, Chicago’s WBBM updated its newsroom look.

Since early in the coronavirus pandemic, CBS has been “outsourcing” the production of “Weekend News” to owned and affiliate stations — initially due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the network’s New York City broadcast center.

WBBM opted to update its newsroom camera position for the occasion — which came along with a new open.

The large span of printed graphics that normally feature CBS 2 logos and other subtle elements, were updated to emulate a frosted version of the famous world map from the network’s Walter Cronkite era flanked by two stacks of CBS eye logos.

The station also added printed graphics with elements from the new look to the half walls that divide the newsroom workstations behind the camera position — and also made sure that all the monitors in the mostly deserted newsroom were sporting matching imagery.

WBBM has been using the newsroom position as an alternative anchor location since early in the pandemic, allowing it to split its anchor teams between the first and second floor in the Chicago broadcast center.

As of Monday, Dec. 14, 2020’s morning news, the new look remained in place, though it’s not immediately clear if the station plans to keep the look installed.

The new look has the advantage of being a more more vibrant and “pops” better on camera.