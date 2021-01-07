CBS News tweaks special report open

CBS News used a slightly different version of its special report slate and open during special coverage of the Jan. 6, 2021 electoral college certification and ensuing attacks by pro-Trump domestic terrorists who stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Here’s the January 2021 version:

Compared to the previous one, introduced in January 2020:

The biggest change is that the “CBS News” logo now rotates into the viewport separately from the words “special report,” whereas the previous version had them all enter together.

The on screen 5, 4, 3 (and 2, 1 not shown on screen) countdown portion remained essentially unchanged.

The 2020 version was significantly different from the one the network used in 2019: