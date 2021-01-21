FX Design Group scores gold for scenic design at Promax Awards

FX Design Group’s set design for KOIN, the Nexstar-owned CBS affiliate in Portland, has received top honors in the annual North American Station awards program from Promax.

This award comes a few months after FX’s win for WRAL’s lighting design in the Broadcast Production Awards, from NewscastStudio, and a regional Emmy Award win for WTVD.

“The primary objective of KOIN’s set design was to bring a sleek, modern aesthetic to the broadcast space while capturing the environmental and cultural essence of Portland,” notes a release from FX Design Group about the project.

“To showcase Portland’s local flare, suspension cables inspired by the Tilikum Crossing Bridge were also integrated into the overall visual presentation.”

“Nexstar is extremely proud of the new set design at KOIN-TV,” said Blake Russell of Nexstar. “We worked with FX to maximize technology and create versatility in the right areas resulting in a very engaging LOCAL representation with a bold look. This was a truly collaborative process and we are honored to be recognized with GOLD at Promax for best set design.”

Digital Video Group provided the set’s video wall with LED from Neoti.