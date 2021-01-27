Panasonic live production platform enhances remote production for LiveX

Subscribe to NewscastStudio's newsletter for the latest in broadcast design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name John Last Name Smith Your email johnsmith@example.com Submit

Production company LiveX recently invested in the Panasonic Kairos live production platform to automate its 4K streaming studio.

“Remote broadcasting has been a part of our business for the last four years, so it’s really in our DNA to have remote production capabilities,” said Corey Behnke, co-founder and producer and at LiveX. “Panasonic’s Kairos platform was the first system we saw where everything works together in tandem and provides us with the ability to remotely control everything from anywhere in the world.”

LiveX notes the new system has helped them update and streamline their workflows to fully automate their studio.

“Being able to walk into an automated set and show our clients the full potential of what we can create is something we are really excited about. We will be able to use Kairos to lock in our shots and manipulate them to have completely different types of shot movements and tracking, allowing us to be more efficient at a higher level,” said Behnke.

“Live events in these challenging times now require an unprecedented level of innovation and many of the new requirements are here to stay,” said Michael Bergeron, PSSNA senior product manager for live production systems. “Mixing media, distributing gear and crew, and feeding screens and streams has been one of LiveX’s major strengths. PSSNA is delighted to count such a disruptive company among our customers. We are eagerly awaiting to see what they will do with the freedom of our layer-based composition and flexible IP architecture.”

LiveX also utilizes Panasonic Technopoint robotic camera control and PTZ cameras for its studios.

Behnke said, “Panasonic’s Technopoint robotic camera system will elevate every show we produce in our new studio. The system allows us to create jib shots, one of the most coveted shots in broadcast production, while the UE150 PTZ cameras provide outstanding image quality and ability to capture a range of cinematic shots and movements, in addition to SRT support – a protocol we utilize every day.”