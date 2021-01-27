Pliant Technologies introduces new wireless intercom for smaller applications

Pliant Technologies has released a new wireless intercom system designed for small to mid-size applications, such as corporate broadcast studios or house of worship production.

CrewCom CB2 builds upon the CrewCom line-up with a 900MHz and 2.4GHz frequency option as well as 900MHz Oceania and 2.4GHz CE compliant models.

The system includes the CrewCom CB2 base station and up to six CRP-12 two-channel radio packs.

“The new CrewCom CB2 is perfect for customers who are looking for an intercom with more capabilities than our MicroCom products, but do not require roaming or the full feature set of our larger CrewCom system,” said Gary Rosen, VP of global sales for Pliant Technologies.

“As a member of the CrewCom brand, CrewCom CB2 offers a lower cost per user with the excellent RF and audio quality of the CrewCom system—allowing customers to benefit from the exceptional performance of CrewCom technology, at a lower price point.”