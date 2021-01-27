St. Louis PBS affiliate rebrands with new name, logo

The PBS affiliate in St. Louis, KETC, has rebranded under the Nine PBS banner.

The station had identified on-air as the Nine Network since 2010, previously using KETC 9.

While PBS updated its logo design and branding across the board in late 2019, Nine PBS kept its now-former red hue and logo until early 2021, along with a unique on-air motion graphics toolkit.

The station notes the new name and branding combine the “strong national brand of PBS with the local legacy of Nine.”

While many PBS affiliates have followed a formulaic approach to rebranding under the new look, Nine PBS has decided to go its own way. For example, many have used the primary blue color and simply added their location in front of the PBS logo, such as with PBS Montana.

The new St. Louis logo spells out nine, replacing the 9 style first introduced in 1978, placing the new wordmark inside of a rounded-rectangle that has been cut to match the curve of the PBS icon.

The logo uses a complementary blue color that matches the PBS look while giving it a bit of uniqueness along with opting out of the custom typeface PBS Sans.