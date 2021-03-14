Mo-Sys and Hyper Studios partner on sports-focused solution

Subscribe to NewscastStudio's newsletter for the latest in broadcast design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name John Last Name Smith Your email johnsmith@example.com Submit

Mo-Sys Engineering and Hyper Studios have partnered on a production system featuring data-driven sports graphics, branded as StarTracker Sports Studio.

The solution includes a complete production system for sports broadcasting with a virtual studio rendered in Unreel Engine, AR graphics and HTML5 sports graphics.

“We have engaged with many sports broadcasters in order to capture the full spectrum of graphics functionality and workflows that they need now and going forwards, in order to cover major events,” said Michael Geissler, CEO of Mo-Sys.

“Working with Hyper Studios, we have designed a system that allows a sports broadcaster to create integrated and in-context virtual graphics content, and as a result produce more engaging and differentiated content for their viewers.”

In a release, Mo-Sys notes many broadcasters typically use two systems when using data-driven graphics in virtual production. This solution simplifies that process and enables the in-context design of graphics.