Litepanels adds wireless DMX light control system

Litepanels has launched a new dual-band wireless DMX system optimized for its Gemini LED panels while also supporting a wide range of fixtures.

The Apollo Bridge uses dynamic frequency hopping to ensure a stable connection no matter the location, using both 2.4 and 5GHz.

“The consistent signal strength and range of the Apollo Bridge is outstanding,” said Michael Herbert, product manager, Litepanels. “It means that lighting technicians, designers and gaffers can move freely around large sets knowing that they are always connected and in complete control of their lighting.”

“The app is simple enough to pick up and start painting with light immediately; users can see their light settings on an iPad or iPhone and adjust in real-time for instant results.”

When paired with the iOS Lighticians Apollo Control app, the system can control and change lighting settings, DMX addresses and control modes.

The bridge is also compatible with other lighting control software including Blackout, Luminair, ETC, GrandMA and Chamsys to send commands, using the sACN DMX protocol, wirelessly or via the LAN ethernet port. Single DMX512 universe boards can be used through a 5-pin XLR I/O port.

“I put the Apollo through extensive daily use in studio environments, dense interior locations and the harsh conditions of winter NYC exterior locations,” said IATSE Local 52 Lighting Console Operator, Daniel Choy Boyar, who tested the system.

“I discovered that Apollo Bridge is not just a LumenRadio transmitter, it’s a new feature-rich class of CRMX base stations with the latest LumenRadio TimoTwo chip, unique new abilities like dual-band enterprise-class WiFi, DMX out, advanced network management, USB expandability, and a WAN port.”