Aviwest and CyanView partner for remote camera control

Aviwest’s bonded cellular technology is now integrated with CyanView’s RCP multicamera control panel.

Seamless integration between Aviwest technology and CyanView RCP enables reliable, low-latency IP-based transmission of control signals from multiple camera types and brands to the control room for live production. Using Aviwest technology and CyanView RCP, broadcasters can simplify remote operations, reduce costs, and enhance their creativity.

CyanView’s RCP ensures seamless integration of specialty cameras into production environments, making it easier to capture any event from any angle while also reducing setup time, cabling, and clutter.

With camera control (e.g., tally, pan-tilt head and gimbal control, motorized lenses, etc.), video correction, and video transport handled by a single system, users can remotely control all stages of the ecosystem from a unified interface. Integration with Aviwest bonded cellular technology enables IP-based signal transport, putting these robust control capabilities at the fingertips of engineers working remotely in production or master control.

“Aviwest has been instrumental in creating the REMI-style at-home live production model,” said David Bourgeois, founder and CEO at CyanView. “With their experience in developing and deploying innovative live production solutions, Aviwest provides our shared customers with valuable guidance and support in implementing more efficient, cost-effective, and robust solutions for live production. We have already worked together with PGA Tour Entertainment, and we look forward to future projects that support broadcasters in bringing dynamic live sports, news, and entertainment programming to air.”

Remote production, the remote integration model (REMI), and at-home production workflows require flexible, affordable, robust, and remotely operable broadcast solutions. Leveraging the doubly Emmy Award-winning SST (Safe Stream Transport) technology, Aviwest’s solution maintains perfect video genlock and lip sync across multiple cameras for wireless at-home, remote integration and REMI live video production.

“We’re excited to partner with CyanView and showcase the powerful benefits of our integration for broadcasters,” said Ronan Poullaouec, chief technology officer at Aviwest. “Recently, our solution was used by PGA Tour Entertainment as four of the world’s best professional golfers faced off in a charity event at Seminole Golf Club near West Palm Beach, Florida. Because of COVID-19, the event was very exclusive, only featuring four golfers, six hand-held cameras, and zero caddies, but it went a long way toward satiating the thirst for live professional sports. The event also showed that remote workflows are possible for golf, as it was produced out of PGA Tour Entertainment’s facility 250 miles away.”