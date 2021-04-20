Clear-Com adds virtual desktop client for intercom
Clear-Com has released the Station-IC virtual desktop client, a Mac and Windows-based software application that connects to Clear-Com’s Eclipse Digital intercom Matrix and coming soon, the LQ Series of IP interface devices.
Station-IC users connect natively to a central intercom system that hosts essential services such as audio and control systems, as well as panels, beltpacks, and even two-way radios or endpoints from other intercom manufacturers.
The new tool brings Agent-IC’s UI to the desktop with the added benefit of more licensing options and a flexible application window.
The application features an adaptable UI that can be dynamically adjusted to meet the user’s desktop needs.
Clear-Com offers Station-IC as both Event and Subscription licenses and is available to download today.
